The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 4-3-17

We have another spectacular show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, political analysts Chris Varones and Dave Lundy are back for another spirited discussion on the top political stories making news this week, WGN’s Sam Panayotovich previews the 2017 National Championship game between Gonzaga and North Carolina, longtime writer and political activist Marilyn Katz chats about her great career in Chicago politics, Wow Bao President Geoff Alexander talks about changing the face of fast food, actor and comedian Dan Bakkedahl (“Veep”) and Chicago writer and improviser Ed Furman chat about Chicago improv and bringing back their show, “Trainwreck” and we end the night in Studio 435 with some live music courtesy of the great Chicago band Flesh Panthers!

