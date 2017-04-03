× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (04/03/17): Ald. Scott Waguespack talks about Chicago’s next mayor, Kasso talks dining habits, and more…

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 55 (04/03/17): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by Editorial Cartoonist Scott Stantis to talk about Vice President Mike Pence’s dining habits, the future of the Governor’s election, how reporting has changed in the modern era of technology, and the ongoing Russian hacking saga. Chicago Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) joins the podcast to talk about the Chicago Fire’s latest acquisition, ethical dilemmas at City Hall, and his thoughts on the race for Chicago’s next mayor. Plus, Kasso is getting his garden ready for another bounty and wants explains his ambition to be a match girl.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3333034/3333034_2017-04-03-144634.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @SStantis Follow @Ward32Chicago</a Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>