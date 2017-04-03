× The Beat Full Show (4/2/17): The wait is over, it’s Opening Day(s)

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton bring you the Opening Sunday edition of The Beat: The guys share some of their thoughts on how things will shake down across the league and some possible pitfalls for the defending world champions; Chris Rongey of 101 ESPN in St. Louis joins the show to talk about the Cards’ addition of Dexter Fowler, and some of their strengths and weaknesses heading into the season; MLB Network’s Brian Kenny gives his take on baseball’s pacing problem, the Sox rebuild and just how good the Cubs offense can get; new White Sox third base coach Nick Capra talks about making the transition from player development in the minors to coaching in the big leagues; Kevin Powell checks in from Busch Stadium to give some of the vibe in the Cubs clubhouse, and more.