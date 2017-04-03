Showtime’s Mark McKinnon discusses Jared Kushner’s role in the White House
Former Chief Media Strategist for George W. Bush and Executive Producer of Showtime’s “The Circus: Inside The Greatest Political Show on Earth” joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to discuss President Donald Trumps meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Also, what’s Jared Kushner’s role in the White House?
