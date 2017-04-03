Photos: The Men’s National Championship
-
The Beat Full Show (4/1/17): Blackhawks head into the final turn, clinch top spot in the West
-
WGN’s Sam Panayotovich: “My guess is Northwestern will be an 8 seed in the big dance”
-
Sam Panayotovich: Previews All Sports
-
Sam Panayotovich on the Bulls: “Fred Hoiberg looks like a college basketball coach trying to coach pro basketball”
-
The Beat Full Show (1/15/17): Carm wants to save the circus
-
-
Kevin and Michael: Full Podcast-April 2, 2017
-
Sam Smith on the Bulls’ disarray: “If your best guys won’t let you coach… there’s no coach”
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 3/5/17
-
NU’s Nathan Taphorn: “Basketball’s taught me a lot… you don’t always get what you want”
-
WGN Radio Theatre #142: The Adventures Of Sam Spade, The Aldrich Family, and Crime Classics
-
-
Actor Chad Michael Murray on His Role as Music Legend Sam Phillips on New CMT Series ’Sun Records’
-
Down and Distance Season 3 Ep 23: College Football National Championship
-
The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 2/5/2017