MLB Network's Brian Kenny on baseball's pace problem: "When a guy steps into the box, that should get my attention"

MLB Network host and analyst Brian Kenny joins Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton ahead of the Cubs/Cardinals opening night in St. Louis to discuss a whole slate of baseball topics including how well the Cubs offense can keep progressing even with the loss of Dexter Fowler, why we can expect the Indians to keep coming on strong, the importance for the Sox to go all-out in their rebuilding process and the value of Jose Quintana, the game’s ongoing “pace of play’ problem and more.