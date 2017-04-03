WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: (L-R) U.S. Sens. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Dick Durbin (D-IL), Christopher Coons (D-DE) and Al Franken (D-MN) huddle during the third day Judge Neil Gorsuch's Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 22, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Megan Hughes for ABC Capitol Hill: “We’ll see the partisanship that everybody bemoans”
ABC Capitol Hill Correspondent Megan Hughes explains why it’s easier now for Republicans to approve Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court, and other effects that filibustering a judicial appointment has.