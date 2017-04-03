× Is Wow Bao changing the face of fast food?

Geoff Alexander, President of Wow Bao, joins Justin to discuss the beginnings of Wow Bao at Water Tower Place, what they were trying to accomplish with the concept of “steamed buns,” the challenges of getting a food that wasn’t well known into the hands of consumers, the importance of educating people about the brand, applying social media to food, trying to think outside of the box in order to keep growing and what the future holds as the brand continues to evolve.

