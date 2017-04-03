× “Elton Jim” and Mick Kayler riff about their college radio days, Chicago embracing its “Blues” heritage, Colin Kaepernick’s misguided protest, and Blackhawks Nation

In this 46th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano talks with noted radio producer and former college radio partner, Mick Kayler, about their early radio days and local DJ exploits in Chicago’s Western suburbs in the ’80s. They also discuss how Chicago needs to better embrace its “Chicago Blues” heritage, and the announcement of a new Blues Museum. They also tackle NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick, and his ill-devised National Anthem/American flag protest, and discuss how newer, passionate Chicago Blackhawk fans hopefully will become hockey fans as well.