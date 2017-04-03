Chicago Police Superintendant Eddie Johnson speaks during a press conference on January 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
A year-long federal investigation into the Chicago police force has identified a pattern of abuse and excessive force, especially in predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday. "The Department of Justice has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the Chicago police department engages in a pattern or practice of use of excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution," Lynch told a news conference in the city.
/ AFP / derek henkle (Photo credit should read DEREK HENKLE/AFP/Getty Images)
Criminal Attorney Edward Austin: “In terms of a citizen, witnessing a crime, watching it on Facebook – no duty”
Chicago Police Superintendant Eddie Johnson speaks during a press conference on January 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois.
A year-long federal investigation into the Chicago police force has identified a pattern of abuse and excessive force, especially in predominantly black and Hispanic neighborhoods, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said Friday. "The Department of Justice has concluded that there is reasonable cause to believe that the Chicago police department engages in a pattern or practice of use of excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution," Lynch told a news conference in the city.
/ AFP / derek henkle (Photo credit should read DEREK HENKLE/AFP/Getty Images)
Chicago Police are frustrated by inaction involved with the Facebook Live video in which a group of teenage boys sexually assaulted a teenage girl, and 40 people watched. John consults criminal attorney Edward J. Austin to explain viewers’ legal obligation in witnessing a crime.