× Chris Rongey on Fowler in St. Louis: “His teammates are drawn to him… he pretty much immediately fit in”

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton talk with Chris Rongey of 101 ESPN in St. Louis ahead of the Cubs/Cardinals opening night tilt at Busch Stadium. They discuss Dexter Fowler fitting in with Mike Matheny’s Cardinals clubhouse and what he’ll bring to the table on the field; if the Redbirds are feeling more ‘pressure’ as an organization now that the Cubs are positioned to stay successful; his take on the Sox rebuild as their former longtime studio host, and more.