Chris Rongey on Fowler in St. Louis: “His teammates are drawn to him… he pretty much immediately fit in”

Posted 1:21 AM, April 3, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 2: Dexter Fowler #25 of the St. Louis Cardinals scores a run against the Chicago Cubs in the third inning during the 2017 MLB Opening Day at Busch Stadium on April 2, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

Mark Carman, Adam Hoge and Jarrett Payton talk with Chris Rongey of 101 ESPN in St. Louis ahead of the Cubs/Cardinals opening night tilt at Busch Stadium.  They discuss Dexter Fowler fitting in with Mike Matheny’s Cardinals clubhouse and what he’ll bring to the table on the field; if the Redbirds are feeling more ‘pressure’ as an organization now that the Cubs are positioned to stay successful; his take on the Sox rebuild as their former longtime studio host, and more.