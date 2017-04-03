× Celebrating Chicago’s rich political history with activist Marilyn Katz

Longtime writer, consultant and political activist Marilyn Katz joins Justin to talk about her amazing career in Chicago politics, participating in Martin Luther King’s march in Marquette Park, how activism has changed over the years, Chicago being an epicenter for the protest movement, creating a media campaign for former Chicago mayor Harold Washington, the influence of the Daley family on Chicago politics, the future of “machine style” politics and her relationship with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio