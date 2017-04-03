× Bringing Lincoln Park Zoo to you goal of Urban Wildlife Institute expansion

LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park Zoo is expanding its popular Urban Wildlife Institute as a way to re-engage city residents and, in effect, bring the zoo to them.

The zoo introduced a wide array of initiatives Thursday, led by adding trap cameras taking snapshots of urban animals in seven other cities to what will now be known as the Urban Wildlife Information Network.

With its local emphasis on coyotes, skunks, birds and other animals increasingly encroaching on city residents, the Urban Wildlife Institute has proved to be one of the zoo’s most popular new programs over the last decade. It already boasts of being the largest study of urban animals in the world, gathering 100,000 animal snapshots a year.