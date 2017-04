× Bill and Wendy Full Show 04-03-17

Today’s guests include Bert Fulks and Eric Zorn. Bill and Wendy cover Steve Bertrand’s ‘fake news’ regarding John Oates, family and parenting, politics, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.