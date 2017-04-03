× Bert Fulks: The X-plan

Bert Fulks is a parent, teacher, speaker, manager, musician, and more. He recently came up with and wrote about his “X-plan” with his children, which helps his children get out of uncomfortable or inappropriate situations. He joins Bill and Wendy to tell them about it.

