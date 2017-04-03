Associated Bank Market Outlook: 4/3/17

Posted 6:23 AM, April 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:22AM, April 3, 2017

On April 3, 2017 Steve Grzanich shares today’s potential market drivers:

  • Institute for Supply Management will release it’s manufacturing index for March
  • The US Commerce Department reports on construction spending for February
  • Auto makers report the number of vehicles they sold in March
  • Human Rights Watch releases a report on the rights of workers denied access to and from Gaza
  • The European Congress of Psychiatric Care meets in Florence, Italy
  • Kevin Johnson is the new CEO of Starbucks

 