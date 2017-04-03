× After Hours with Rick Kogan 4/2/17

Tonight on After Hours,

Rick welcomes singer Spider Saloff to talk about her life and career as well as listen to some of her music, including a stunning rendition of “How Long Has This Been Going On” by George and Ira Gershwin.

Peter Kahn, one of the editors of “The Gold Shovel Anthology: New Poems Honoring Gwendolyn Brooks”, and distinguished English Professor Kenneth Warren of the University of Chicago also join Rick to discuss Centennial Brooks, a three-day celebration of Gwendolyn Brooks. The celebration takes place at the DuSable Museum and Logan Center from April 6th-8th.