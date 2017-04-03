After Hours with Rick Kogan 4/2/17

Rick Kogan with Peter Kahn

Tonight on After Hours,

Rick welcomes singer Spider Saloff to talk about her life and career as well as listen to some of her music, including a stunning rendition of “How Long Has This Been Going On” by George and Ira Gershwin.

Peter Kahn, one of the editors of “The Gold Shovel Anthology: New Poems Honoring Gwendolyn Brooks”, and distinguished English Professor Kenneth Warren of the University of Chicago also join Rick to discuss Centennial Brooks, a three-day celebration of Gwendolyn Brooks. The celebration takes place at the DuSable Museum and Logan Center from April 6th-8th.