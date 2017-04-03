WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Judge Neil Gorsuch pauses while testifying during second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 21, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
ABC’s Megan Hughes analyzes the Senate battle over Judge Gorsuch’s confirmation
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 21: Judge Neil Gorsuch pauses while testifying during second day of his Supreme Court confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill, March 21, 2017 in Washington. Gorsuch was nominated by President Donald Trump to fill the vacancy left on the court by the February 2016 death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Megan Hughes, ABC News’ correspondent joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlentes to give the latest news from Capitol Hill as the Senate barrel toward “nuclear” option over the SCOTUS vote.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter, we’ll follow back, we promise!