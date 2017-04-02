× WGN Radio Theatre #167: Our Miss Brooks, Box Thirteen: The Haunted Artist & Crime Classics John & Judith

Carl Amari and Mike Gastala (pitch-hitting for Lisa Wolf) this Saturday, present the best from the Golden Age of Radio; on this edition of: WGN Radio Theatre: April 1, 2017. We begin tonight with “Our Miss Brooks: with Eve Arden” (04-03-49). “Box Thirteen: The Haunted Artist with Alan Ladd.” (12-12-48). The final episode of the night is “Crime Classics John & Judith, Their Crime And Why, They Didn’t Get To Enjoy It with Robert Sloane & Lou Merrill” (12-16-53).

