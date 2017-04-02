Kyle Schwarber talks about batting leadoff, playing against Dexter Fowler and Opening Day in baseball.
Video: Kyle Schwarber on Opening Day
-
Powell: Cubs Begin First Title Defense in 108 Years
-
Spring Training Notebook: Schwarber cleared to catch; Arrieta talks contract extension
-
Video – Schwarber: ‘I’m 100 percent, ready to go’
-
Kevin Powell: “The Cubs are the clear-cut favorites not only in the National League but in Major League Baseball as well”
-
The Beat Full Show (2/19/17): Evaluating Cubs and Sox on MLB Network’s Top 100
-
-
Kevin Powell at Cubs camp: “On paper, this absolutely could be a dynasty”
-
Hoge: Baseball’s ‘Randomness’ Might Be Cubs’ Toughest Opponent In Repeat Bid
-
The Carry Out 1-16-17: “If you are truly interested in uniting the country, ripping on SNL is a great start because bipartisan disdain for the aging variety show works”
-
The Opening Bell 2/7/17: Proper Preparation For The Inevitable
-
The Opening Bell 1/20/16: What History Says About Inauguration Day
-
-
The Opening Bell 1/26/17: Commercial Real Estate & Avoiding HR
-
The Opening Bell 2/2/17: Financial & Social Media Angst
-
The Opening Bell 1-17-17: Proper Digital Practices for 21st Century Companies