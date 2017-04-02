× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/2/17

We’re celebrating Opening Night of baseball with the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs by having a great show this Sunday.

First up, Dave and Sam will launch the show with the latest in news and sports and we’ll talk a little baseball and hockey before we enter our spin through the national politics of the day.

Then, Mike Mikulka, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, which represents 1,000 EPA workers in the Midwest, joins the show. Rick will talk to him about President Trump’s proposed budget and what it means for the Great Lakes and Chicago.