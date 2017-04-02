The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 4/2/17
We’re celebrating Opening Night of baseball with the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs by having a great show this Sunday.
First up, Dave and Sam will launch the show with the latest in news and sports and we’ll talk a little baseball and hockey before we enter our spin through the national politics of the day.
Then, Mike Mikulka, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, which represents 1,000 EPA workers in the Midwest, joins the show. Rick will talk to him about President Trump’s proposed budget and what it means for the Great Lakes and Chicago.
After that, Chicago Tribune CPS reporter Juan Perez Jr. stops by. He covers the Chicago Public Schools and Rick and Juan will discuss the latest in the swirling budget controversy over CPS and its battle over securing more state funding or closing early this year.
For our last guest, we have Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs. Leader Durkin will talk about the budget impasse, the war of words between the governor and House speaker and where the state is headed.
Boy, It’s a full show to mark the first Sunday in April.