× The economic and social impact of Artificial intelligence

Professor and Chair of Business and Information Technology at Missouri University of Science and Technology: Keng Siau, explains how Robots may become danger to humans in a financial as well as psychical sense.

Like what you hear? Have a questions or want to get in contact with the guys?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | ITunes

Hosts – Kevin Richter & Michael Heidemann