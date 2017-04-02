Sam Panayotovich: Previews All Sports

Posted 11:49 PM, April 2, 2017, by , Updated at 11:50PM, April 2, 2017

Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) goes to the basket as Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski, right, defends during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

WGN Radio Sports Report Sam Panayotovich joins us to talk everything sports from: NCAA Final Four, Black Hawks, Chicago CUBS, White Sox and Derrick Rose’s latest injury.

 

Like what you hear?  Have a questions or want to get in contact with the guys?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | ITunes

Hosts – Kevin Richter & Michael Heidemann