Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) goes to the basket as Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski, right, defends during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Sam Panayotovich: Previews All Sports
Northwestern guard Bryant McIntosh (30) goes to the basket as Gonzaga center Przemek Karnowski, right, defends during the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament, Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
WGN Radio Sports Report Sam Panayotovich joins us to talk everything sports from: NCAA Final Four, Black Hawks, Chicago CUBS, White Sox and Derrick Rose’s latest injury.
Like what you hear? Have a questions or want to get in contact with the guys?