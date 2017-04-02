Film critic Roger Ebert applauds his wife, Chaz, before he was honored with a sidewalk medallion under the marquee of the Chicago Theatre on Monday, July 18, 2005, in Chicago. Ebert, 63, became the film critic for the Chicago Sun-Times in 1966 and a decade later became the first film critic to receive a Pulitzer Prize for arts criticism. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Roger Ebert Always Knew Movies Were Machines That Made Empathy
Chaz Ebert, the wife of the late Roger Ebert, joins Dean Richards to talk about the legacy of her husband 4 years after his passing. They also discuss the Ebert Foundation’s incredible event on Tuesday April 4th at the Chicago Theatre, focusing on empathy and how important empathy is in fighting Chicago violence.