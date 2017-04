× Richard E. Grant Trades The Big Screen For The Stage In “My Fair Lady”

Richard E. Grant, acting star from Logan, Jackie, Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey and more joins Dean Richards to talk about his upcoming role in My Fair Lady in Chicago at the Lyric Opera House. He talks about his upcoming show, his amazement at first seeing the Lyric Opera House, his latest movie featuring the hilarious Melissa McCarthy and his time in Chicago, this being his first trip to the city!