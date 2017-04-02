FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, proposals for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in President Donald Trump's first budget are displayed at the Government Printing Office in Washington. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on March 29 that will suspend, rescind, or flag for review more than half-a-dozen measures that were part of former President Barack Obama’s sweeping plan to curb global warming. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
President of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704 Mike Mikulka weighs in on Trump’s proposed EPA budget cuts
FILE - In this March 16, 2017, file photo, proposals for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in President Donald Trump's first budget are displayed at the Government Printing Office in Washington. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on March 29 that will suspend, rescind, or flag for review more than half-a-dozen measures that were part of former President Barack Obama’s sweeping plan to curb global warming. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, file)
Mike Mikulka, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 704, which represents 1,000 EPA workers in the Midwest joins the show. We’ll be talking about Mike about President Trump’s proposed budget and what it means for the Great Lakes and Chicago.