OTL #546: Future of the Great Lakes, Closing the IL gender pay gap, The Secret History of Big Smokey Smothers

Mike Stephen talks with Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Dan Egan about protecting our region’s greatest natural resource, as detailed in his book The Death and Life of the Great Lakes; checks in with Women Employed policy director Melissa Josephs about Equal Pay Day, the Illinois Equal Pay Act, and preventing employers from asking about salary histories; and chats with Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) about rhythm guitarist and ice cream vendor Otis “Big Smokey” Smothers for this week’s “Winter Blues” edition of The Secret History of Chicago Music. Meanwhile, we compare Chicago’s population density to other major cities. This week’s local music is provided by Moon Bros..

