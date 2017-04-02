× Kevin and Michael: Full Podcast-April 2, 2017

Kevin and Michael are filling in for Brian Noonan. Why Gwyneth Paltrow’s cookbook could put you at risk of food poisoning is discussed. Kevin and Michael share food poisoning horror stories. Greg Wyshynski Editor of Puck Daddy blog for Yahoo sports & Cohost of “Puck soup” is providing us with WrestleMania 33 updates. Sam Panayotovich is live from Glendale Arizona. Sam previews upcoming NCAA final four, CUBS, White Sox 2017 openers and Derrick Rose’s latest injury. Professor and Chair of Business and Information Technology Keng Siau talks about the dangers of A.I. to humans and jobs. Owner of Paddy Longs and Kaiser Tiger Patrick Berger joins us in studio for beer, bacon and trivia. Wayne Coyne from the Flaming Lips talks about touring with Miley Cyrus and their latest album: Oczy Mlody

Like what you hear? Have a questions or want to get in contact with the guys?

Soundsessionspod@gmail.com | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | ITunes

Hosts – Kevin Richter & Michael Heidemann