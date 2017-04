× Chicago Cubs’ David Ross talks to Dave Plier about Hitting a Home Run on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Chicago Cubs’ very own David Ross (Grandpa Rossy) joins WGN Radio’s Dave Plier to talk about trading the ballpark for the ballroom on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’, the new movie based on his upcoming biography, his new role with the Cubs and his thoughts on Opening Day.

Have you been watching David Ross on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’?