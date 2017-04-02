Bye, winter: You can rollerblade the Maggie Daley Park ribbon this spring

Posted 6:50 PM, April 2, 2017, by and , Updated at 06:47PM, April 2, 2017

Maggie Daley Park's ice ribbon when it opened in late 2014. (Mina Bloom / DNAinfo)

DOWNTOWN — With its ice ribbon not so icy anymore, Maggie Daley Park is rolling out new skates for spring.

The Downtown park at 337 E. Randolph St. will debut in-line skate rentals next month, said Jessica Maxey-Faulkner, a spokeswoman for the Chicago Park District. The park will also rent out nonmotorized scooters.

Click here for more on this story from DNAinfo.

In-line skate rentals will cost $12 per 30 minutes, and scooter rentals will cost $8 beginning April 12, Maxey-Faulkner said.

Click to listen: