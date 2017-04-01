× The Beat Full Show (4/1/17): Blackhawks head into the final turn, clinch top spot in the West

Mark Carman and 2010 Stanley Cup Champion Brent Sopel bring you the Saturday edition of The Beat: the Mississippi St. women’s hoops team makes history by knocking off UConn and ending a 111 game winning streak; Sam Panayotovich joins the show from the NCAA Final Four in Phoenix, where Gonzaga and UNC snag two closely-contested berths to the title game; CSN Chicago’s Pat Boyle talks the Blackhawks balancing “rest vs rust” after their clinch of the Central Division and the opportunities on the table for the bottom six; the late Jerry Krause is headed to the Basketball Hall of Fame, and more.