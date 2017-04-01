× Startup Showcase: Nick and Ali from The Hunt Club & Michael from Songfinch

Nick Cyomadas, founder of Hunt Club told Scott about his company’s unique take on recruiting, helping great people network and get rewarded by doing so. General Manager Alli Smith talks about how her frustration with the traditional recruitment format drove her to work with Nick in the Hunt Club. Then, Michael Stark from Songfinch stopped by the Allstate Showcase Studio to tell Scott about his unique service that creates songs for loved ones.