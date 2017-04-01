× Patti and the crew chow down on Via Vento, Lane Tech’s New Sensory Room, and the Political Round Table! | Full Show (March 31st)

Tonight on Pretty Late! Patti is back in studio with Elliot Serrano riding sidecar and guests, Michelle Weiner and Joanna Perez of Lane Tech’s new sensory room. Next, we have some of the tastiest Italian food in the city with Tony Barbanente of Via Veneto. And lastly, round out the show with Erik Elk, John Kamis, Byron, and a special surprise visit from State Representative Sara Feigenholtz.

All this and more on Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez!

