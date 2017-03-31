× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/31/17: Fake News, Internet Privacy Deregulations, & KidZania

The stories behind Chicago’s startup culture are always developing, and that’s why Andrea Hanis (Editor at Blue Sky Innovation & Editorial Director of RedEye) checked in about “Swap Motors”, 1871’s new IoT incubator, and more. Steve also discussed Virginia Tech University’s, Professor Naren Ramakrishnan, about fighting fake news, Max Temkin (Co-Creator of Cards Against Humanity) taught listeners about the government’s push for internet privacy deregulations (Max provided some tools to heighten your computer privacy), and Keith Rubenstein is the CEO of KidZania – an indoor city to teach children the basics of everyday life skills and will be bringing a location to Oak Brook, IL.