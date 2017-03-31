× TV Show Patrol’s Curt Wagner is Bill’s partner in crime!

Bill and Wendy are joined on the phone by Curt Wagner, of TVshowpatrol.com. They talk about Curt helping Bill in his prank earlier this week, ‘The Mindy Project’ calling it quits, the recent “Game of Thrones” trailer, ‘Grimm’, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.