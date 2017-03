× The Opening Bell 3/31/17: Who Was Right In “Leggings-Gate”?

As the first quarter of 2017 comes to an end, Steve sat down with Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management, Paul Nolte to sort through the outlook with the Fed, stock perspectives, and more. After all the social media smoke has settled, Steve talked with Rick Seaney (CEO of FareCompare.com) to sort through the final details around the United Airlines “Leggings-Gate” story.