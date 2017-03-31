× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.31.17

We are dumbfounded almost every day by the actions of the Trump administration. But John explores a myriad of human interest topics today, as well. Grant Sabatier became a millionaire at the age of 30. He tells you how he accomplished that milestone. Then, John analyzes former National Security Advisor Mike Flynn’s request for immunity, in light of his previous comments regarding immunity itself. Finally, an IHOP server in Springfield committed a wonderful act of kindness. John hears from him.