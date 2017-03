× The great John Oates!

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by the GREAT John Oates, of Hall and Oates. They talk about his new book “Change of Seasons”, when he first picked up his guitar, his works on TV, his relationship with Daryl Hall, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter at @billwendyshow, and on Facebook at Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to one p.m.