Lollapalooza, Mamby on the Beach, Pitchfork, Chicago Open Air | Sound Sessions Reviews/Critiques Chicago’s Festival Season

Kevin and Michael (Sound Sessions) welcome in special guest, Pete Zimmerman (WGN Radio Producer/Chirp Radio) to take a look at the pros and cons of Chicago’s Summer Music Season. They touch on major events happening throughout the city that have gained national attention over the years including – Lollapalooza, Mamby on the Beach, Pitchfork Music Festival, and the newer metal-centric festival, Chicago Open Air. They go on to rate each one on a scale of 5 stars…Who made the grade?

[Music Credit to Edwin “Needle in the Rug” and Hudson Branch “Keep on Running”]

