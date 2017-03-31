× “I love the feeling of music unifying the whole room”…Singer/Songwriter Rachel Drew

Nick Digilio welcomes back to the show the lovely Rachel Drew!

In this conversation they discuss the unifying power of music, why it’s important to play covers in addition to original music and some of her upcoming gigs including the show this Saturday, April 1st with Gerald Dowd at The Wine Goddess in Evanston.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)