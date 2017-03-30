× Wintrust Business Lunch 3/30/17: Lamborghinis, North Carolina Bathrooms, & Samsung Galaxy S8

Have you ever wanted a Lamborghini? Well now your next home could include one in the asking price. Steve sat down with Dennis Rodkin (Real Estate Reporter at Crains) to talk about the multi-million dollar Gold Coast mansion for sale that comes with a Lamborghini and the real estate areas of focus. Ilyce Glink shared with Steve the proper way to market a state such as North Carolina and Rochelle Garner (Feature Editor at CNET) joined Steve to talk about the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and it’s new safety features.