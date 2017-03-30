× White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti: “The odds are that the Sox won’t be the World Series champions this year”

Chicago White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti joins Justin to preview the upcoming 2017 season for the South Siders. Jason talks about some of the injuries that have plagued the team early on, the trade rumors swirling around starting pitcher José Quintana, the players on this team that we should be watching, the chemistry of the current clubhouse after losing players like Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, what will happen to the roster if the team gets off to a hot start and the expectations for this year’s team.

