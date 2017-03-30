As is tradition every year, fans around the world will raise a drink to the memory of Harry Caray. Over the years, more than five million fans from all 50 states and over 200 countries have joined in the annual tribute to the legendary American baseball broadcaster. Harry, who was known to fans as the Cub Fan Bud Man, estimated that he consumed over 73,000 Budweisers and 300,000 alcoholic beverages during his lifetime. This year, Ryne Sandberg will lead the Toast alongside Harry’s widow Dutchie Caray and other celebrities.
Watch live: 19th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse
19th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray
