Video: “Let’s Win Two!” – Violeta and Kevin check out some of the twins at the Toast to Harry

“Let’s Win Two!” was the theme for the 19th Annual Worldwide Toast to Harry Caray at Harry Caray’s Italian Steakhouse in River North, as a room full of identical twins gathered to toast the legendary Hall of Fame baseball announcer and send the Cubs some good luck to repeat their World Series Championship.
