× TV Talk with Dan Fienberg: Loving Love, Loving Baskets, Loving Walter Goggins

Dan Fienberg is a TV Critic for The Hollywood Reporter and The Fien Print.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, Nick proclaims his love for “Love,” they both proclaim their love for “Baskets” and a texter proclaims his love for Walter Goggins.

Other topics discussed include Nobodies, Crashing, Manhattan, the new Amazon Pilots, Best Guest Stars, Designated Survivor, 24, Feud and 13 Reasons Why.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)