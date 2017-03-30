× The Opening Bell 3/30/17: Brexit & Baconfest

Brexit is officially underway and needless to say the international markets are excited to see how things end up. Steve sat down with Don Lloyd (SVP & Manager of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange, Rate Swaps and Commodity Derivatives at Associated Bank) to talk about the possible ups and downs as the two year clock ticks begins. Steve also got his breakfast fix this morning with Baconfest Co-founder, Seth Zurer, to talk about Chicago’s Ninth Annual Baconfest at the UIC Forum.