× The Mincing Rascals 03/30/17: Changing libel laws, health care revisited, building “the wall” and Rep. Devin Nunes

This week’s rascals are Eric Zorn and Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune alongside John Williams and newsman Steve Bertrand. They mince about President Trump’s scare tactic behavior, and they wonder how the Republican party will work toward keeping the president’s promise of repealing Obamacare. And with yesterday having been the original deadline for bids on the imminent Southern Border wall, the group debates what it will mean for our tax dollars and its symbolic value. And finally, they question the impartiality of House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes.

Steve recommends that you watch “Patriot,” available on Amazon, for its comedic value.

Eric says you need to listen to “Inside Psycho,” a podcast which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of “Psycho.”

Scott recommends that you enjoy some laughs at Spamilton, a parody of Broadway’s Hamilton.

And John recommends that you follow the late Amy Krouse Rosenthal on Instagram, and watch as her daughter, Paris, continues a project she herself began 62 days ago.