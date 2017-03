× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 03.30.17

Today, John hosts a number of topics, starting with where your car’s parts are from. If you enter the make and model here, you can find out for yourself! Then, Allstate Agent Jamie Morales steps into the studio to tell you how to suit your home up for the changing weather. Finally, Chris Dore is a partner at Edelson PC, where he technology and privacy cases. And we take listeners’ opinions on Trump’s latest moves.