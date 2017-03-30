× The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 3-30-17

We have another spectacular show for you! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Chicago White Sox play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti previews the 2017 season for the South Siders, actor David Schwimmer and writer/director Alexander Zeldin talk about the production of “Beyond Caring,” currently playing at the Lookingglass Theatre, Howard Learner of the Environmental Law & Policy Center discusses the recent rollback of Obama-era fuel standards, John Schmidt gives us a history lesson on some of Chicago’s greatest fools, we are introduced to some of the cast members of the Chicago theater classic “Flanagan’s Wake” and we end the show with a conversation from rising indie singer-songwriter Laetitia Tamko aka Vagabon.

