× Steve Cochran Full Show 03.31.17: Happy Birthday Catherine

Today is Sandberg’s stepdaughter’s 13th birthday, and we celebrated in big fashion! Chuck Todd, Pat Brady and Republican Leader Jim Durkin talk politics. Brian Campbell checks in after the Hawks’ big win. Nick Digillio reflects on his recent induction into the WGN Radio Walk of Fame. And Pete Greenberg fills us in with the latest travel news.